Florida man arrested for allegedly drowning cat at park

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly drowned a cat at a park, according to deputies.

Britton Wayne Bush, 47, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after the incident that unfolded at Grady Brown Park in Freeport on Wednesday evening, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies and animal services officials responded to the park for a report of a suspicious incident involving a cat. When they arrived, they found a dead cat in a trap.

It looks like it was "purposely thrown and drowned in the water," deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man, later identified as Bush, walking through the park carrying a trap with a cat inside. Moments later, they saw him leave without it and they contacted the authorities.

Deputies went to Bush's house in Freeport and arrested him. He was transported to the Walton County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

Another cat was found inside Bush's home, and it was removed for safety reasons.