Florida man allegedly hurls fried chicken at sister during argument

article

A Florida man found himself behind bars after he allegedly chucked pieces of fried chicken at his sister during an argument, according to police.

Khanye Medley, 20, was arrested and charged with battery after the incident that unfolded in the 1100 block of Kingsley Street in Clearwater on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Florida man nabbed for allegedly stealing Mountain Dew, 2 cases of beer from Walmart

Medley allegedly grabbed a bag of chicken from his sister during a heated argument and began to hurl pieces of Church's Chicken at her. One piece of fried chicken hit his sister in the back and left pieces of food on her shoulders, the affidavit said.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Medley admitted to throwing two pieces of fried chicken at his sister.

Florida man allegedly hurls pasta at driver during road rage incident

"He stated he did this because he had not eaten and did not want the piece of chicken (his sister) offered him, so he became upset," the arrest affidavit said.

Medley has since been released from custody in Pinellas County.