Gov. DeSantis signs anti-riot bill imposing harsher criminal penalties on violent protesters

From the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law that would stiffen penalties against violent protesters.

The sweeping proposal, titled "Combating Public Disorder," would create a new crime of "mob intimidation," enhance penalties for riot-related looting and violence and create an affirmative defense for individuals who injure or kill violent protesters.

It was presented by DeSantis last year after the death of George Floyd led to nationwide protests and riots.

"We saw unprecedent rioting throughout 2020," the governor said. "We wanted to make sure we protect the people of our great state, businesses and property against any type of mob activity. We’re here today being prepared to sign that bill into law."

It is the strongest anti-rioting piece of legislation in the country. — Governor Ron DeSantis

In attendance during Monday's signing was Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, alongside other law enforcement officials. Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Danny Burgess, and Representative Juan Fernandez-Barquin were also present during the signing of HB 1.

Advertisement

Judd provided visual examples capturing moments during a riot and a peaceful protest.

"Pay attention, we got a new law and we're going to use it if you make us. We're going to protect the people ," the sheriff said. "We saw folks' businesses around this nation who literally worked their entire life and had every penny in their life savings involved. We’re going to proactive and we’re going to make sure people are safe."

Millions of Americans took to the streets following the death of Floyd, a 36-year-old Black man who died in May after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes. Chauvin is now on trial for Floyd’s alleged murder.

The Senate devoted nearly three hours Thursday to an emotionally charged debate on the measure with a single Republican --- Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg --- ultimately crossing party lines and joining Democrats in voting against the bill.

MORE: DeSantis one-on-one: The governor shares views on several controversial bills

"You can’t have any violence in the state of Florida. I think signing that bill will give us more reinforcements to make sure," DeSantis previously said. "But I think Floridians draw the line, you know, we want robust debate- if you want to go out there and make your voice be heard, do it. There’s nothing wrong with that. But the minute you see someone’s business start to get trashed, someone get assaulted. That’s totally unacceptable."

Last week, the Florida Senate signed off on the controversial protest bill, HB 1, sending it to the governor's desk.

"Welcome to Florida. There’s a reason that this place is fun. There’s a reason why we have a 49-year low crime rate. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

The bill also addresses the destruction of "memorials," an issue that has drawn heavy attention after statues of people associated with slavery were torn down or destroyed following Floyd’s death.

The bill would create a new felony crime that would prohibit people from defacing, damaging, destroying or pulling down memorials or historic property if the damage is more than $200. The bill would require people convicted of the crimes to pay for restoration or replacement of the property.

HB 1 would also set up a citizens appeal process when cities and counties try to reduce police budgets in response to riots. However, those who oppose the bill says that it does seem to fall silent on consequences for police officers during riots.

The measure also would create a new felony crime of "aggravated rioting" that carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

"Welcome to Florida," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "There’s a reason that this place is fun. There’s a reason why we have a 49-year low crime rate."

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report