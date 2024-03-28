Giant wine bottles to soon be sold on Florida store shelves

article

Wine enthusiasts rejoice!

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill allowing the sale of giant bottles of wine in Florida.

HB 583 allows wine distributors and manufacturers to purchase bottles of wine as big as 15 liters, which hold 100 glasses of wine.

The governor signed HB 583 on Thursday, allowing wine to be purchased in many commonly used sizes such as Methuselah (6 liters), Salmanzar (9 liters), Balthazar (12 liters), Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters).

Under current Florida law, wine distributors and manufacturers are allowed to sell wine to other distributors and manufacturers in containers of any size, but everyday Floridians are prohibited from purchasing any wine in a container larger than one gallon.

So, grab plenty of wine glasses because the law officially goes into effect on July 1.