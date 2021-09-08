Gov. DeSantis opens monoclonal antibody site in Palm Coast

Governor Ron DeSantis has opened up another monoclonal antibody site.

On Wednesday, the Governor opened one in Flagler County. It will open in Palm Coast on the campus of Daytona State College.

Hours of operation are seven days a week between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It officially opens on Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Florida judge rules against governor, allowing school districts to require masks without being penalized

At least 25 antibody sites have opened across Florida in the past few weeks.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.