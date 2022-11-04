Gov. DeSantis kicks off 13-county tour in final stretch to Election Day

article

Just a few days before Election Day, candidates are making their final pitches to voters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday made a stop at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne to greet hundreds. The stop is part of a tour that will cover 13 counties in roughly four days, scattered across South and Central Florida.

"Are you ready to re-elect your governor and keep Florida free?" Gov. DeSantis asked the enthusiastic crowd.

DeSantis is facing Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, who has previously served as Florida's governor. He touched on his usual go-to points: the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration, and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.

"People have been able to look over the last however many years since I have been governor, in particular. They are fleeing places that are governed by leftist ideologies and corrupt leftist politicians," DeSantis said.

He drew a stark contrast to Crist, who spotlights a lot of his campaign on the Republicans handling of reproductive rights.

"Freedom means you make the decisions about your own life, your own body, your own destiny, your own future. That’s what freedom is," Crist said at his event earlier in the week.

Our InsiderAdvantage FOX 35 News exclusive poll shows DeSantis up with a double-digit lead over Crist. He will hit south Florida before making his way back here for a few more stops.

Noticeably absent from these DeSantis campaign events is former President Donald Trump. There has been much speculation that both men could be eyeing a run for the White House in 2024.