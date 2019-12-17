Gov. DeSantis announces paid time off for state workers on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said state employees will get two more days of paid time off this holiday season.

DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed for Christmas Eve on Dec. 24 and New Year's Eve on Dec. 31.

“In 2019, we secured historic achievements on behalf of the people of Florida and our dedicated state employees played a critical role in these accomplishments,” DeSantis wrote. “I am proud to recognize our state employees for their hard work and efforts in this way."

He added, "The First Lady and I extend our thanks and best wishes to state employees and their families this holiday season and we look forward to an equally productive year in 2020.”

The governor's office said critical state employees who are unable to utilize the additional holidays will be able to use this time at a future date and should speak with their direct supervisor.

The state office closures are in addition to the already-scheduled closures for Christmas Day and New Year's Day.