Gov. DeSantis announces legislation to eliminate FSA, replace it with 'progress monitoring'

Florida's governor announced steps to abolish Florida Standards Assessments for the students, adding that this school year will the last for the annual tests.

During a visit to Doral Academy Preparatory School, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on lawmakers to craft legislation to end the state's annual testing for standardized math and reading to ultimately bring an end to Common Core.

Instead, the standardized testing will be replaced with "progress monitoring," where teachers will regularly monitor student's progress.

"It's not customizable to each student," he said. "It fails to provide timely information to parents. We are going to replace it with progress monitoring, which many schools are doing anyway."

The governor said the transition will lead to a 75% reduction in testing, and will allow for more individualized testing while keeping parents informed of a student's progress.

During the school year, teachers can "make the necessary corrections" during the school year for a student.

Back in 2019, DeSantis signed an executive order aimed at ending Common Core in the state.

The executive order directed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to develop a road map for a new way to educate students.

Florida moved to a Common Core-type system under former Gov. Rick Scott, a change aimed at matching standards for other students in the U.S.

Critics of Common Core said it would take away local control and dumb down our schools. Meanwhile, many parents had trouble understanding some of the teaching methods and found it confusing, particularly some of the math.

