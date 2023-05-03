Good Samaritans save man's life at Florida baseball game with CPR

Last May, a man was watching a baseball game at Lake Brantley High School when he had a heart attack and fell unconscious.

"My heart stopped," Bruce Stone told FOX 35 News. Good Samaritans jumped into action to administer CPR and use an AED.

If it wasn’t for their quick thinking, the outcome could have been very different.

Percy Del Aguila, a paramedic with Seminole County, was off duty at the time and happened to be attending the same baseball game.

"I saw the commotion so I ran over with a couple other people and we were able to immediately start CPR and get an AED on the scene," said Del Aguila.

In moments like this, every second matters.

A nearby AED was used to shock his heart twice.

Thomas Dubey was on the responding ambulance and treated him at the scene. "The early compressions and the early AED defibrillation was the reason why he survived," Dubey said.

At a recent baseball game, Stone was able to meet and thank all the people who had a hand in saving his life.

"Fortunately there were angels and heroes on hand who started CPR immediately and I’m here because of their actions and God put me in the right place with the right people at the right time," Stone said.

It’s an important reminder that emergencies can happen anywhere at any time.

Knowing how to perform CPR and locate an AED can be the difference between life and death.