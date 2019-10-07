Good Samaritans jump in to save woman’s life at tax collector’s office

article

Some people who just happened to be at the Osceola County Tax Collector's Office ended up saving a woman’s life.

Marcos Lopez got down on his knees to administer CPR with a security officer.

He happened to be right outside the Tax Collector's Office collecting support for his sheriff’s campaign when he heard a call for help.

"A lady started screaming, 'Hey, there’s a lady down in the parking lot.'"

So, he ran over.

"She was cold at the touch," he said. "She was foaming at the mouth. I yelled dial, '911.'"

He says several others, including a security officer and workers from the Tax Collector's Office, also stepped in to help.

"We both started administering CPR," Lopez said. "We didn’t’ feel a pulse. We continued CPR compressions. We finally got a pulse and then we’d lose the pulse. It was a very ah, how can you say, little bit of a nervous kind of hectic situation."

But after five to six minutes, "We got a pulse, EMT arrived, sheriff’s office arrived and they loaded her up in the ambulance. I heard she was doing OK. I didn’t know her name. I just heard she was somebody’s grandmother."

This isn’t the first time Lopez has rescued someone.

He spent 22 years in the Navy and was also a deputy sheriff for many years.

"From my recruit days to my first baby drowning, 60-70 times more or less. A lot. The majority live and that’s a good thing," Lopez said.

The News Station reached out to Osceola County Fire Rescue for information on the patient, but they were unable to release that information.