Good Samaritan rescues couple, dog in Indian River after boat capsizes: Police

A Good Samaritan was able to rescue a man, woman and dog after their boat capsized in the Indian River on Saturday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

According to officials, police were called out to the 2900 block of Riverview Drive on reports of a rescue just before 7:30 p.m. During the call, a Good Samaritan who was in the area was able to rescue the couple and dog by bringing them aboard his boat just before 8 p.m., according to police. They were then rescued by officials with the Melbourne Fire Department from the boat.

There were no injuries reported during the rescue.

The capsized boat remained in the Indian River as of Saturday evening.