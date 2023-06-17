Good Samaritan follows suspect in woman's brutal attack until cops arrive

article

A good Samaritan in Oklahoma followed a suspect who was allegedly beating a woman in a traveling car while simultaneously providing 911 dispatchers a play-by-play of what he was witnessing, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

"Thank you to the Good Samaritan who assisted us in apprehending Robert Wayne Grayson," the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office posted to Twitter of the incident.

Deputies said the good Samaritan called 911 on Saturday after witnessing a car swerve on Highway 75 near the town of Owasso, a Tulsa suburb.

"As he got closer to this vehicle to see what was going on, he could see the male driver physically attacking the female passenger. It was brutal, it was violent. She was being hit, she was being punched," Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Roebuck told News On 6.

POLICE SAY 'GOOD SAMARITAN' PREVENTED FURTHER LOSS OF LIFE IN INDIANA MALL SHOOTING: 'TACTICALLY SOUND'

The good Samaritan stayed on the phone with 911, providing details to deputies about his location and the location of the suspect’s car.

"He was relaying the location and what was occurring throughout the 911 call all the way from out in the county, where he called us, into the city of Tulsa, where the suspect was headed," Roebuck said, according to Fox 23.

Arrest of Robert Wayne Grayson in Oklahoma. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office )

Roebuck added that "at several points during this journey, the woman is just hanging out the window trying to get people's help, trying to escape the car."

OREGON GOOD SAMARITAN SAVES GRANDMOTHER FROM HOUSE FIRE: 'ANGEL CAME OUT OF NOWHERE'

The female victim in the car tried to jump out of the car at a red light in Tulsa, according to News On 6, and was thrown from the car when the suspect sped up, according to the witness. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her undisclosed injuries, according to local news reports.

After the woman was thrown out of the car, the good Samaritan continued following the suspect all the way back to his apartment.

IN THE FACE OF CRIME AND DANGER, AMERICANS STEPPED UP TO HELP COMPLETE STRANGERS IN 2022: 'PEOPLE ARE AMAZING'

"I find it nothing short of remarkable and he is to be commended. He also did so safely. He didn’t confront the suspect in this case. He observed and he reported. He did this perfectly," Roebuck told —-. "Let this be a warning to potential abusers, you're doing this in a public place, people are watching, this is Oklahoma, there are good people everywhere and when good people see what's happening and get involved, they will help put away. So it doesn't matter how scared your victim is, if other people witness this and they get involved, it is over for you."

Deputies arrested suspect Robert Grayson outside his apartment.

GOOD SAMARITANS RESCUE WOMAN FROM ATTACK IN MALL BATHROOM STALL: POLICE

"You're under arrest for domestic assault and battery, " a deputy told Grayson, according to the bodycam footage.

Arrest of Robert Wayne Grayson in Oklahoma. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

Grayson claimed to officers that he was the victim, and is heard saying in the bodycam footage, "I was being punched... she's kicking my f---ing steering wheel."

Deputies informed Grayson that "somebody followed you for miles," and witnessed the incident.

Upon his arrest, authorities allegedly found a meth pipe in Grayson’s pocket, according to News On 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grayson was charged with kidnapping , assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening a violent act and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Read more of this story from FOX News.



