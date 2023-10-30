Good Samaritan bikers thwart Florida man's drunk drive with 3 kids in tow, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man was nabbed for allegedly driving drunk with three children in his car – but it wasn't law enforcement who was first to stop him from driving recklessly on the roads, deputies said.

Toribo Simon Mendoza was arrested and charged with DUI, three counts of an enhanced DUI due to three children in his car and possession of marijuana, in addition to two moving traffic violations, according to arrest records.

The 30-year-old man from Homestead was nabbed in the area of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive in Tavernier on Saturday afternoon after a group of motorcyclists boxed him in, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The bikers stopped Mendoza as he was driving recklessly through Islamorada, deputies said.



"Multiple witnesses stated they were in fear for the safety of other motorists, the passengers in the suspect sedan, and the suspect due to his driving behavior," according to deputies.

When deputies responded, they said Mendoza appeared to be intoxicated and there was an adult woman in the car alongside a 10-year-old and two 3-year-olds. The woman was not arrested.

Mendoza was booked on $36,000 bond.