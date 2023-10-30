FHP: Drunk driver ran red light before slamming into Florida trooper's vehicle

article

A 20-year-old man is suspected of being drunk when he ran through a red light and crashed into a Florida trooper's patrol vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Monday near U.S. 98 and Florida Avenue in Polk County, FHP said.

According to FHP, 20-year-old Jesus Eduardo Cano Zamora, of Lakeland, ran through a red light, entered the intersection, and crashed into the passenger side of the marked FHP vehicle. The 51-year-old trooper was not seriously hurt. A passenger in Zamora's vehicle, a 25-year-old man, also was not seriously hurt, FHP said.

A photo shared by FHP showed the door of the trooper's vehicle severely damaged, what appears to be the airbags deployed, and a flat tire. Debris was also scattered across the roadway.

Zamora also suffered minor injuries. He was arrested on charges of DUI, no drivers license, possessing open containers of alcohol, and running a red light.