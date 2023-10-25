Florida man threatens officers after they tell his wife about drunken pool incident, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man's day at a community pool in The Villages took a drastic turn when he was arrested after drunkenly threatening to break a police officer's throat, according to the Wildwood Police Department. His threats, however, escalated when the officer decided to inform the man's wife about the incident.

"Pieces of s---," Lyle Parrot told officers, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 News.

Parrot, 64, was arrested and charged with simple assault on a law enforcement officer after the situation that unfolded in the Village of DeLuna community swimming pool on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the pool after people complained of a drunk person smoking in the pool area, according to the affidavit. That man, identified as Parrot, became "belligerent" toward the responding officers and yelled profanities at them while slurring his speech, officers said.

During Parrot's drunk rage, an officer tried to get Parrot's name and date of birth. The officer also noticed Parrot's Villages ID card was on a table, which he tried to grab, the report said.

"For f------ with me, I'm going to break your throat," Parrot reportedly told the officer.

"You're going to break my throat?" the officer asked Parrot to clarify.

"Yup," he said.

The man also said he'd kill the officer and repeatedly asked the other to shoot him in the face, the report added.

Photo: Sumter County Sheriffs Office

During this back and forth, an officer stepped away to make a phone call to Parrot's wife, asking her to come to the pool, pick him up and take him home. The arrest affidavit does not specify how her contact information was obtained.

That's when Parrot became "belligerent" again and yelled more profanities at the officers.

The officer reached across the table to grab Parrot's ID card, but he stood up and stepped toward him.

"Give me that g--d--- ID back," Parrot said, according to the report.

At this point, Parrot got closer to the officer, made a fist with his right hand and swung it at the officer in an attempt to hit him in the face, the affidavit said. The other officer standing nearby was able to catch Parrot's arm in the air before punching the officer. Parrot was placed in handcuffs and escorted out to the officers' patrol car.

While in the car, Parrot continued to threaten the officers, saying he was going to "kill" them, the report states. He also called them "pieces of s---" for calling his wife about the incident.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter County Jail.

A few days later on Monday, the officers were tipped that Parrot's wife was asking around about them in their community, according to the affidavit.

The manager of the Village of DeLuna community told officers that Parrot's wife was asking around to "find out who got her husband arrested," the affidavit said.

When officers made contact with her, she said that she only made those comments to try and talk to the people who were spreading rumors about her husband. She said she didn't have any intention of causing any physical harm. She added that she was "upset" about comments being made about her husband and his arrest.

"She stated people were spreading rumors about the community and making it hard for her to live in the community peacefully," the report said.

Officers told her to not make any more comments and to stay away from the residents who might be spreading rumors.