GOL Airlines launches 'Harry Potter Plane' to bring muggles between Orlando and Brazil

Attention muggles: your flight is waiting!

On Monday, low-cost carrier GOL Linhas Aéreas – in partnership with Universal Orlando Resort – launched an aircraft honoring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter that will bring passengers between Orlando and Brazil.

"Yer a plane, Harry!" the Orlando International Airport posted on Facebook. "Yesterday we had the magical opportunity to welcome the Wizarding World of Harry Potter livery from GOL Linhas Aéreas. The livery made its first international trip for wizards and muggles alike, and we can't wait to follow its enchanting adventures."

The exterior of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is decked out with magical images of the Hogwarts Express, owls and dragons from the Harry Potter movies.

As passengers enter to find their seats, they'll find the overhead compartments featuring beloved characters from Harry Potter's universe, including Dumbledore and Hagrid. Your tray tables are decorated with a map of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, two themed areas featured at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

"That's the best ride in the sky," one commenter wrote on Facebook.

"Omg this is way more exciting than the Disney plane! This is amazing!" another person said.

Juliana Pisani, Marketing Director for Latin America at Universal Parks & Resorts, told SimpleFlying.com :

"We are extremely excited about the aircraft inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. We are confident that Brazilian travelers will feel closer to Universal's parks each time they board. The idea is that our visitors start living this fantastic experience of visiting Universal Orlando Resort during the flight and arrive even more excited to explore our attractions."