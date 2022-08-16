Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Orlando announces full lineup for 2022 event

article

Universal Orlando has revealed its complete, terrifying lineup of haunted houses, scare zones and live shows for this year's Halloween Horror Nights event – now in its 31st year.

If you’ve ever been to Halloween Horror Nights in the past, you know that NOWHERE is safe while making your way from one haunted house to the next. This year, you’ve got 10 houses to try and get to – with frights lurking around every corner.

Here's your guide to the sinister slate that awaits you at this year's event:

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS HOUSES

"Halloween": Set on Halloween 1978, Michael Myers goes on a rampage of terror donning his notorious mask

"The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare": A surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films

"Universal Monsters: Legends Collide": Guests find themselves in the 19th century, entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy

"The Horror of Blumhouse": This double dose of terror house will feature ‘The Black Phone’ and ‘Freaky’

"Spirits of the Coven": Enter an unsettling 1920s speakeasy only to discover that they are the main ingredient of witch’s brew

" Bugs: Eaten Alive": Face a putrid, skin-crawling infestation of spiders, roaches, flies, bees and more

"Fiesta de Chupacabras": Escape or become prey to a no-longer mythical, fanged creature

" Hellblock Horror": Attempt to survive visiting hours for horrifying monsters serving time

"Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake": Endure a petrifying winter thunderstorm in a seaside village ruled by an undead fisherman

"Descendants of Destruction": Encounter bloodthirsty mutants living in a post-apocalyptic subway system

SCARE ZONES

"Horrors of Halloween": Encounter The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects

"Scarecrow: Cursed Soil" : Reap the wrath of scarecrows who will stop at nothing to harvest their souls in

"Sweet Revenge": Experience a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong alongside bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters

"Graveyard: Deadly Unrest": Venture through an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery

"Conjure the Dark": Escape an evil sorceress bringing forth an army of ravenous monstrosities

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire – the sequel to last year’s fan-favorite "Halloween Nightmare Fuel" show featuring the world-famous performance group, The Fuel Girls – highlighting a new Dreamer in the depths of a new nightmare set to a heart-pounding metal, rock and electronica score.

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale, an all-new show taking place in the Universal Studios lagoon that follows the Grim Reaper on the undertaking of what happens beyond the grave – all set to eerily-remixed music by some of today’s most iconic artists.

TICKETS

You will need a ticket separate from daytime admission to attend Halloween Horror Nights. Single-night tickets are on sale and begin at $73.99. Prices fluctuate based on the date you attend.

If you would like to attend multiple nights, there are a variety of multi-day tickets on sale. You can check out your options HERE.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 2 and will run select nights through Oct. 31.