Woman arrested after robbery attempt in Daytona Beach ends in boyfriend's stabbing death: police
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers of the Daytona Beach Police Department have arrested the girlfriend of a man killed in a stabbing last week.
Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum, 19, was arrested Monday on a second-degree felony murder charge.
According to investigators, Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Devyn Strickland, planned to rob a resident at an apartment complex on Shady Place.
While at the complex, Strickland was stabbed in self-defense by the resident before leaving the scene with Grigsbyleinum. Police said Strickland and Grigsbyleinum were found in the area.
Strickland was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.