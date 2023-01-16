Woman arrested after robbery attempt in Daytona Beach ends in boyfriend's stabbing death: police

Expand / Collapse search

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers of the Daytona Beach Police Department have arrested the girlfriend of a man killed in a stabbing last week. 

Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum, 19, was arrested Monday on a second-degree felony murder charge.

According to investigators, Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Devyn Strickland, planned to rob a resident at an apartment complex on Shady Place. 

While at the complex, Strickland was stabbed in self-defense by the resident before leaving the scene with Grigsbyleinum. Police said Strickland and Grigsbyleinum were found in the area. 

Strickland was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. 