Girlfriend of Florida father accused in beating death of son to face judge

The girlfriend of the father of a boy found dead in a Palm Bay home last month is expected to face a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Records show Samarial Dubose has been extradited back to the Brevard County Jail after being arrested in Connecticut. Police say Dubose and the 12-year-old's father, Jason Godleski, both played a role in the boy's death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Godleski called police on October 22 and told them his son, Noah, was dead inside a home on Colonial Ave. The arrest report states that police arrived at the home and found the boy in the laundry room with trauma to his body. They said it appeared that he had been dead for a lengthy period of time.

"What we discovered was horrifying," said Palm Bay Chief Nelson Moya during an update while holding up a photo of Noah.

Godleski's girlfriend, 30-year-old Dubose, was in Connecticut with her children when police contacted her. She reportedly stated that Noah had been put in the laundry room on October 17 for "misbehaving" and remained there for several days.

Dubose told police that Godleski entered the laundry room and heard him yell at Noah. She said she also heard what sounded like him "beating the victim severely," according to investigators.

Around October 20, Godleski allegedly drove his girlfriend and the children to Connecticut, leaving Noah behind.

While interviewing Godleski's mother, she reportedly told officers that Godleski said the boy had been hit too hard in the face and in the back of the head. Police said Godleski and his girlfriend talked about bringing the boy to the hospital but said they would do it the next day if he wasn't walking.

Godleski reportedly stated that the boy could not form sentences a few days after the beating. The arrest report states that Godleski used the boy's own hands to scratch his own face to make wounds appear self-inflicted.

"As a father, I am disgusted by this case. I am angry," Chief Moya said.

Godleski and Dubose also reportedly coached the other children on what to say to the police, according to an arrest report.

Godleski was booked into the Brevard County Jail. Noah's biological mother, who lives in Florida, has been notified of the boy's death.

