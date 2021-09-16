Girl finds magical photo spot at Disney's Hollywood Studios

article

A girl who loves Disney has found a magical spot for photos at one of the Walt Disney World parks.

"Our daughter discovered a magical photo op," mother and Walt Disney World annual passholder Lorn Crespo shared on social media with a photo of her daughter.

Pictured in the dress of Princess Tiana, Aurelia Tigress Crespo stood over a spotlight along ‘Hollywood Boulevard’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, shining and looking at the stars.

"This was on Sunday just before park closing in front of the store entrance at the front of the park," Lorn told FOX 35. "Most guests were waiting for the light show to happen on the Chinese Theater, so we had the main street to ourselves."

MORE NEWS: What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

Aurelia, who is six-years-old, shouted in excitement as she saw her dress shine.

"Instantly, my husband and I turned around to capture the moment," Lorn added. "We knelt on the ground and turned our phone upside down, then flipped the photo in edit mode to create this close angle."

Photo from Lorn Crespo

After speaking with some other Walt Disney World annual passholders about the photo, Lorn said that it could have made the photo better to use another phone’s flashlight to highlight Aurelia’s face more.

MORE NEWS: New details on Disney's upcoming 'Princess and the Frog' attraction revealed

This was actually Lorn and her family’s first time back to the parks since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

"We missed 2020 due to COVID and this past weekend was our first time back since February of 2020," she said, adding that her family loves to dress up as their favorite Disney characters — an action also known as ‘Disneybounding.’

She sent along some of her favorite past bounds, including when Aurelia got to meet Princess Tiana during ‘Mickey’s-Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' in 2019.

Photo from Lorn Crespo

Photo from Lorn Crespo

Photo from Lorn Crespo

Photo from Lorn Crespo

Photo from Lorn Crespo

Photo from Lorn Crespo

Walt Disney World will soon kick off its 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ Festivities will begin on October 1st, the same day the theme park company opened its first Florida park in 1971, and go for 18 months as new experiences debut across the resort.

MORE NEWS: Disney World History: The opening and evolution of the iconic ‘Space Mountain’ attraction

Just in time for the anniversary fun, Walt Disney World has brought back the sale of annual passes.

There are four new annual pass options on sale:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: For $399 plus tax, or $19 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pixie Dust passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid on most weekdays but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to three park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Pirate Pass: For $699 plus tax, or $45 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pirate passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to four park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Sorcerer Pass: For $899 plus tax, or $63 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that the Sorcerer passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates during select holiday periods. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Incredi-Pass: For $1,299 plus tax, or $99 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Incredi-Pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. No blockout dates apply. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Passholders can add on Disney PhotoPass downloads for the year at the cost of $99 plus tax. For the same price, passholders can also add on access to the Disney water parks and sporting experiences.

Current passholders can continue to use their existing annual passes as is but come time to renew, they must choose one of the new pass options at a special renewal price, Disney explained.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for what’s to come during Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.