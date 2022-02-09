Girl, 12, accused of threatening mass shooting at Groveland school, police say

article

A 12-year-old Lake County student was arrested after police say she wrote a message in a school bathroom threatening a mass shooting.

Groveland police say they were contacted this week by school administrators at Grey Middle School about a threat. Detectives interviewed a girl named Journey who claimed she found the threats written in a bathroom stall.

The girl took a photo of the threat that read, "Imma shoot up this school tomorrow and Journey XOXO."

Police say the girl told them she believed another girl who she had a dispute with wrote the message because she had threatened to shoot her several times that day.

While speaking with Journey, the detective says he noticed a blue marker stain on her hand. The color reportedly matched the color used to write the threat on the wall. The detective also matched her handwriting in a notebook to the writing in the bathroom.

She was arrested and when asked why she did it, police say she began to cry and said she was bullied by the girl who she had named.

