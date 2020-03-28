Getty Museum asks followers to recreate artwork only using 'things lying around' the house

article

Why look at art when you can become art? That’s the challenge put forth by California’s Getty Museum.

In a post on Twitter, the Getty asked its self-quarantined followers to “recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.”

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the tweet, the guidelines are to “choose your favorite artwork; find three things lying around your house; recreate the artwork with those things” and then post them on social media.

This is not the first creative challenge aimed at people isolated due to coronavirus gaining popularity on Twitter.

Actor Billy Porter asked his fans to recreate his 2019 Met Gala look using only items found at home.

Advertisement

As the pandemic continues and people are increasingly being told to stay home, more creative challenges are bound to come.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM