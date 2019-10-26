German shepherd found abandoned in crate next to ravine has been euthanized

article

A German sheperd that was found locked in a crate next to a ravine in Connecticut last month has been euthanized.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the dog was taken to a veterinarian after being found. Unfortunately, after a health and behavior assessment was completed, "it was determined that this dog was overly aggressive and beyond the tolerance level that was considered acceptable for a potential adoption."

"This was a professional decision made on the responsibility not only to our community but to the animal, who based on his behavior had led a difficult life at the hands of someone who clearly does not share our love of animals."

The story gained international attention after the police department posted photos of the dog that was abandoned on Sept. 14. The post sparked an outpouring of donations and support from animal lovers around the world.

The case remains open and police are still searching for the people responsible for abandoning the dog.