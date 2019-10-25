Hundreds of animals found in 'deplorable' conditions could soon be adopted

article

More than 248 animals found in what authorities say were "deplorable conditions" in an Edgewater home are now days away from being adopted.

Dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, hedgehogs and reptiles of all kinds are waiting to find a new forever home, but shelter employees warn that it will be at least until November 3 before most of these animals will be ready for adoption.

“This is probably leaning towards the harder end of the worst that I’ve seen," said Amanda Leclair, with the Edgewater Animal Shelter. "Luckily, in this case, it doesn’t seem that they were actively abusing the animals however they were very actively neglecting them.”

Many have developed infections and skin problems due to their confinement. Others have developed behavioral problems that staff at the shelter are trying to address and say the animals “need time.”

The staff of six at the shelter has been overwhelmed with requests to adopt the animals so to avoid long lines on November 3, staff says to visit their website at www.edgewateranimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. Staffers also want to remind the public that there were 70 cats and 30 dogs that were already at the shelter before this massive pet seizure earlier this week. Those animals are adoptable immediately.