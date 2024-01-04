Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputy killed after high-speed chase in Alabama

article

A Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputy is dead after being hit by a police officer from Lanett, Alabama, following a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, Alabama, according to officials.

The chase, which involved a stolen car, began in Georgia and crossed the state line into Alabama where the deadly crash occurred, according to the Lanett Police Department.

The chase involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is in charge of the investigation into the chase and the death of the officer.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has identified the officer as Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix. According to a Facebook post, he was also a K-9 officer. Minix leaves behind a wife and 3 daughters.

CCSO says Minix was a dedicated deputy and K9 officer and "he was a friend to everyone who knew him."

According to Minix's LinkedIn profile, he also worked for the Tyrone Police Department for several years.

LPD has not explained exactly what led to the fatal incident.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave pending results of the investigation.

The driver involved in the chase has been arrested.

The Lanett Police Department is extending its "heartfelt condolences" to the family and the officer's department.

At this time, the Lanett police officer has not been identified.