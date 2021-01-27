Gators post 2021 football schedule featuring Bama at home, USF in Tampa

article

The Florida football team announced its 2021 schedule, which features home contests against reigning national champion Alabama, Tennessee, and in-state rival Florida State, and road games at LSU, Kentucky, and Missouri, among others.

The Gators will stay in Florida for the first four weeks of the season, as they host Florida Atlantic at the Swamp for their home opener, followed by a trip to Tampa to face South Florida and home matches against the Crimson Tide and division rival Tennessee.

Alabama will make the trip to Gainesville for the first time since 2011, marking their 11th visit to the Swamp. The matchup will be the 41st all-time between the two schools and the 13th in the state of Florida.

Florida will also face traditional divisional opponents in 2021, in addition to resuming the in-state rivalry series with Florida State. The Gators will host the Seminoles on Thanksgiving Weekend to close their home schedule.

The Gators will also host Samford in Gainesville for a first-ever matchup between the two schools. Meanwhile, Florida's game in Tampa will be the second contest in school history against South Florida, with the Bulls having visited the Swamp in 2010.

The Southeastern Conference announced the 2021 football schedules for all 14 SEC schools on Wednesday afternoon. Each team will play eight conference games, including six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents

2021 Florida Football Schedule

September 4 - Florida Atlantic (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 11 - South Florida (Tampa, Fla.)

September 18 - Alabama (Gainesville, Fla.)

September 25 - Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 2 - Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

October 9 - Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

October 16 - LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

October 23 - BYE

October 30 - vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

November 6 - South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

November 13 - Samford (Gainesville, Fla.)

November 20 - Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

November 27 - Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)2021

Tickets for the 2021 season are now available and fans have different options to purchase including through TIcketmaster and found here or by calling the Gators Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Season ticket holders who chose to rollover their 2020 tickets to the upcoming season will be contacted directly by the ticket office.

Information provided by the University of Florida.