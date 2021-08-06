Gatorland hosting 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' Halloween event in Oct.

article

Gatorland is gearing up for haunt season!

The "Alligator Capital of the World" is bringing back its popular "Gators, Ghosts and Goblins" Halloween event for the third consecutive year.

The all-ages event happens on weekends from Oct. 9 through Oct. 31.

From live music to multiple themed haunt zones and interactive meet-and-greets with animals, organizers said there's something for the whole family.

Admission tickets are available at www.Gatorland.com. For additional information, call 407-855-5496 or visit Gatorland's website.