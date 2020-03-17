Gatorland announces temporary closure amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Gatorland announced on Tuesday that it will close starting Wednesday.

The "Alligator Capital of the World" released a statement saying it is closing to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, fans can still get their gator-fix.

Starting Wednesday, Gatorland officials will have daily "virtual visits".

Officials say at 10 a.m. (ET) every morning, Gatorland will broadcast a Facebook Live Video titled Gatorland's School of Croc.

Wildlife experts will showcase the reptiles to entertain and educate viewers of all ages.

Every afternoon, experts say they will do a live feed on Gatorland's YouTube page.

The show will be titled Later Gator.

Gatorland did not say when it would reopen.