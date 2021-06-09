Gator removed after sneaking into Hernando County post office in middle of night

article

Only in Florida would a gator greet you at the entrance to the post office.

That's what happened early Wednesday morning in Spring Hill, when someone went into the post office located at 8501 Philatelic Road around 3:30 a.m. to mail a package -- only to spot a 7-foot alligator on the ground.

The person called the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for assistance, and a trapper was dispatched to remove the reptile from the building.

According to HCSO, the gator had managed to make its way into the lobby through the automatic double doors at the front.

The alligator was safely removed from the premises, the sheriff's office said.

