Gator on a coffee run? Reptile wrangled in drive-thru at North Port Starbucks
NORTH PORT, Fla. - An alligator's surprise Starbucks run -- more like a crawl -- came to a sudden end as first responders in North Port captured the gator in the drive-thru.
According to a Facebook post from North Port Fire Rescue, firefighters and police responded to a call about a gator sighting outside the coffeehouse Saturday morning.
Fire rescue says the gator was safely relocated to a nearby pond.
