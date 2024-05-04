Gator on a coffee run? Reptile wrangled in drive-thru at North Port Starbucks

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

An alligator's surprise Starbucks run -- more like a crawl -- came to a sudden end as first responders in North Port captured the gator in the drive-thru.

According to a Facebook post from North Port Fire Rescue, firefighters and police responded to a call about a gator sighting outside the coffeehouse Saturday morning.

Fire rescue says the gator was safely relocated to a nearby pond.

