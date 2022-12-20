Investigators search for armed man accused of robbing Volusia County gas station

Deputies are searching for a man accused of armed robbery of a gas station in the Ormond Beach area Monday night.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the Chevron station on Ocean Shore Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

Investigators said the clerk complied and the suspect left. The suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing, gloves and a bandana over his face.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call VSO at 386-323-0151, email Det. McIntosh at dmcintosh@vcso.us or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS or the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward, the sheriff's office said.