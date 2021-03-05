Gainesville police search for person who destroyed memorial stone of fallen officer

article

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for the public's help to find out who vandalized a memorial stone dedicated to a dead police officer.

The department received a non-emergency call notifying officials that the memorial stone of GPD Officer Scott Baird, located in the 1800 block of NW 16th Terrace (Officer Scott Baird Boulevard), was smashed into several pieces.

The memorial stone was originally placed there by Gainesville neighbors after Officer Baird was tragically killed while trying to move a batting cage out of the roadway.

His fellow officers, family and friends recently gathered on February 12 of this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Officer Baird's death in the line of duty.

Anyone with information regarding who might have destroyed the memorial stone is asked to contact GPD Officer Welch at welchcj@cityofgainesville.org.