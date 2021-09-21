Gabby Petito: Search warrant documents reveal 'odd texts,' tension in days leading up to disappearance

One of the final messages that Gabby Petito’s family is believed to have received from her was in the form of an "odd text" sent at the end of August, when loved ones began to grow concerned about her wellbeing, according to the state search warrant released Monday.

Gabrielle Petito, 22, sent her mother, Nichole Schmidt, a text message on August 27, in which she wrote: "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls," states the search warrant, filed in the Sarasota County Circuit Court on Friday and made public Monday.

According to the document: "The reference to ‘Stan’ was regarding her grandfather, but per the mother, she never calls him ‘Stan.’ The mother was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter."

The text was one of a dozen grounds local law enforcement claimed it had for probable cause to conduct a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, and his parents in North Port, Florida.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home on Monday morning in conjunction with local law enforcement. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Tampa Field Office told Fox News their search warrant was still under seal.

Local law enforcement officers were seeking, and received, permission to search a black Western Digital External Hard Drive, the document shows.

