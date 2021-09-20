Gabby Petito case: Cause of death not yet determined after body found in Wyoming matches missing Florida woman

After days of pleading and searching for answers in Gabby Petito's disappearance, the FBI announced Sunday they believe they found the remains of the 22-year-old. Now, an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will to determine a cause of death and positively identify the body.

Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case, is also missing as of Monday morning. North Port police have been searching for him throughout the weekend. On Friday, investigators spoke to his family for the first time since Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11. They told police they haven't heard from Brian since Tuesday.

Yesterday, the human remains were located in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI says those remains are "consistent with the description of Gabby Petito." The Teton County coroner has scheduled the autopsy for Tuesday.

They’re working to make a full forensic identification, but the FBI in their announcement extended their condolences to Gabby’s family

Gabby’s family has asked for space to grieve. Their attorney released a statement Sunday night thanking the various agencies in Wyoming, Florida and New York who worked the case, saying:

"Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful."

Shortly after the FBI announcement the North Port Police sent this tweet:

"Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers."

Without help from Brian Laundrie, who went missing, this was an uphill battle for the FBI and Wyoming law enforcement.

Gabby’s remains were found in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Grand Teton National Park

Investigators were able to hone in on the rugged area after several witnesses came forward with tips.

A family traveling through Grand Teton National Park posted a video Sunday morning that they believe shows Gabby Petito’s van on Aug. 27 – two days after Petito last spoke to her mother.

At about 1:40 into the video, posted by the account "Red White & Bethune," the family drives past a white van parked by the side of the road. It was not immediately clear if the van, in fact, belonged to the couple, but the FBI focused its search on that park.

Gabby’s family last heard from her in late August. She was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, and their next destination was Grand Teton National Park.

The couple had gotten into a fight just days earlier with police responding, and telling the two to stay apart for the night. Gabby left the scene with their camper van.

It was Brian, though, who would later drive it back to North Port, Florida, without her, and returned to his family home in Sarasota County.

On Friday, his family told law enforcement that they haven’t heard from Brian since Tuesday. Now, local efforts have shifted to finding him, specifically at Carlton’s Reserve, a 25,000-acre piece of land in Sarasota County.

After the FBI announced they located remains in the Wyoming search site, Laundrie’s family released the following statement:

"The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."

