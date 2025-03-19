FWC to hold virtual public meetings on black bear hunting proposals

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting virtual public meetings in April to gather feedback on proposed black bear hunting regulations ahead of a May commission meeting. The proposals follow a five-year update on Florida’s Black Bear Management Plan, with public input shaping potential hunting season options.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has scheduled a series of virtual public meetings to gather feedback on proposed regulations for black bear hunting in the state. The proposals, set to be presented to commissioners in May, are based on input collected from the public and stakeholder groups earlier this year.

When are the meetings?

What we know:

The virtual meetings, which will all cover the same content, will be held via Zoom on the following dates:

April 2, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

April 3, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Public comments from these meetings will help shape potential hunting season regulations.

Bear hunting season?

The backstory:

The discussions follow a December 2024 Commission meeting, where FWC’s Bear Management Program provided a five-year update on the implementation of the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan. During that meeting, commissioners directed staff to develop and present options for a potential bear hunting season.

Florida last held a black bear hunt in 2015, which resulted in the harvest of 304 bears in two days before officials ended the season early. The hunt was met with controversy from conservationists and wildlife advocates, while proponents argued it was necessary for population control and reducing human-bear conflicts, according to the FWC.

The FWC encourages residents to participate in the meetings and provide feedback on the proposed regulations.

More information can be found at MyFWC.com/Hunting under the "Florida black bear" section.

