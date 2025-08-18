FWC asks public to report sightings of rare rainbow snakes

The Brief Florida wildlife officials are seeking help tracking rainbow snakes, a nonvenomous species tied to declining American eel populations. Habitat loss and disease have raised concerns for its survival. Sightings, especially with photos, can be submitted online to aid conservation.



Florida wildlife officials are asking the public to help track sightings of rainbow snakes, a rare, nonvenomous species that has declined in recent decades.

What we know:

Florida wildlife officials are urging the public to report sightings of rainbow snakes, a rare, nonvenomous species that has seen population declines in recent decades.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the snakes depend heavily on American eels for food, a species that has also declined across Florida waters.

Rainbow snake [Credit: FWC]

Researchers note that habitat loss has worsened the problem, and a fungal disease affecting snakes elsewhere in the U.S. could pose another threat.

What we don't know:

Despite the concern, scientists have little current data on where rainbow snakes are still found in Florida. A subspecies once documented in Fisheating Creek in Glades County has not been seen since 1952, leaving its status uncertain. Officials hope public reports can reveal whether the species’ range is broader than current records show.

The backstory:

Rainbow snakes are among Florida’s most distinctive reptiles, with glossy black or violet-blue scales, three red stripes along the back, and yellow chin and lip scales flecked with violet. Adults can grow up to 4 feet long. They are most often found near rivers, springs and brackish marshes.

What they're saying:

The FWC encourages anyone who sees a rainbow snake to report the sighting online and, if possible, include photographs to help confirm identification.

"We need help from Floridians and visitors to better understand where rainbow snakes still occur in the state," said Kevin Enge, a research scientist with the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. "Every sighting report gives us valuable data about their current distribution and helps us assess the health of the species in Florida."

