Future Tropical Storm Ernesto could send dangerous rip currents to Florida coast

Tracking future Ernesto, as the vigorous tropical wave is forecast to develop into a tropical storm next week and could develop into a hurricane.

While its track is, "to be determined", early computer models agree that it will more than likely curve out to sea before coming too close to Florida.

While this track would keep all direct impacts hundreds of miles east of our area, we would see a long-period swell and its associated rip currents and strong long-shore current developing at our Atlantic beaches starting next weekend, making for dangerous swimming conditions.

It's important to note that its ultimate track is far from certain because it hasn't formed yet. There is an outside chance it stays a bit weaker on its trek west, allowing it to move closer to Florida and develop into a strong system closer to our shores, than currently our computer suggest.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

This is one to watch because it has greater potential to be a powerful hurricane than was ever present with Debby.

Our local forecast features morning storms on the Gulf Coast and Big Bend area, followed by scattered afternoon storms in Central Florida and Orlando.

While the overall rain chance is 60%, today's biggest impact will once again be the dangerous heat. Heat advisory in effect from 10am-7pm with feels-like Heat Index levels approaching 109°F while actual air temperatures reach the mid-90s. Our typical high this time of year -- what's considered, "normal" -- is 92°F.

By the middle of next week, a weak front will try to move toward Florida and while there will be zero temperature influence from its presence (we usually have to wait until November for our first, "real" cold front), it will enhance our daily afternoon storm chances midweek.

For back-to-school Monday, students can expect temps in the upper-70s and humid at the bus stop or drop-off line, and mid-90s when it's time to come home, with a few isolated thunderstorms.