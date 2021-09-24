Funeral services for Gabby Petito to be held Sunday

The mourning father of Gabby Petito announced on Friday that visitation services will be held this weekend for his daughter.

Joseph Petito says they will lay Gabby to rest on Sunday, September 26, in New York. Gabby reportedly grew up in Blue Point.

"Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday, September 26th from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Thank to all for your support and love," he tweeted.

It was unclear if the public was invited to attend.

Petito, 22, hadn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August. Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11 after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home to Florida in their converted camper van without her.

On Sept. 19, the FBI announced that a body had been found in Wyoming and that investigators believed it was Petito’s. The body was found as investigators searched the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Park.

A full forensic examination is pending but investigators said the description matched Petito’s. A cause of death had not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, the hunt for her former fiance, Brian Laundrie, continues in Florida.

Nearly a week into the search for Laundrie, the FBI has secured an indictment on interstate bank fraud charges. But Laundrie remains at large after sneaking out of his family’s Florida home.

Police in North Port, Florida are conducting large-scale, daily searches of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve near his home, where he may be hiding out. So far, he has not been found.

On Thursday, Laundrie's parents were in Orlando to meet with their attorney. It’s not clear what they spoke about or why they met in Orlando.

