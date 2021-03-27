Funeral held Saturday for 3 kids, 2 women killed in Orlando crash

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to remember the five people killed in a horrific Orlando crash earlier this month.

A funeral was held for the three children who died -- Olivia, 3, Chloe, 5, and 5-month-old Antonio. The two women were Antoinette Oliver and Liza Jackson.

The service was held at The Kingdom Church at 800 N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando.

Advertisement

At a vigil held for the family, Pastor Anthony Oliver broke down in tears. He's mourning not only his three grandchildren but the loss of his two daughters.

RELATED: 'I just miss my babies': Family, friends remember 5 lives lost in horrific crash

"I know one day I'll see them again. I know I got five angels," Oliver said.

The only survivor of the crash was Pastor Oliver's wife, Shawn. Officials said she made a left turn onto Gaymar Drive when another car collided into them.

"They're always calling me papa, daddy, and I can just imagine them in that crash. They were calling me and I couldn't be there. I couldn't save them," Pastor Oliver said.

This crash is the second deadly accident at the same intersection this year.

RELATED: FHP: 3 children among those killed in 'horrific' Orlando crash

The community is now calling on safety measures in place.

"Five lives have been sacrificed because of neglect," Bishop Kelvin Cobaris said. "Because of the individuals going up and down this street carelessly. And then not putting things in place to slow traffic down and to manage safety."

The community is rallying around the Oliver family during their time of grief.

"It's the child's job to bury the father, not the other way around. And now, I have to bury five of them," Pastor Oliver said.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.