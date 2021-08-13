Funeral held for Florida officer who passed away due to COVID-19

article

A funeral was held on Friday for a Central Florida police officer who passed away from COVID-19.

The Port Orange Police Department announced on Facebook that Officer Justin White passed away from COVID-19 earlier this month. A service was held at the Crossroads Church. Surrounding agencies stepped in to cover for the department while officers attended the funeral.

"Officer Justin White was a veteran member of our police department family. He was a dedicated husband, father, and a fierce advocate for the officers he worked alongside," the police department wrote on Facebook. He, "leaves behind a loving wife, children, and police department."

They added, "we are grateful for his service, dedication, and sacrifice to our agency and this community."

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood gave his condolences to White's family and police department on Twitter, adding that over 300 law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19 related illness: what he says is the biggest single cause of line-of-duty death.

"RIP Officer Justin White, sincere condolences to his loving family & the entire POPD from all of us at @VolusiaSheriff. A husband, father of 4, coach, and 15-year POPD veteran, one of many dedicated public servants continuing to work on the front lines through this pandemic," he wrote. "More than 300 LEOs have died from covid-19 related illness, by far the biggest single cause of line-of-duty death. More than the senseless murders we see all too often. May Justin White rest in peace, may his family find the strength & support they need to carry on in his memory."

The City of Melbourne also shared that a firefighter in the city passed away after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

