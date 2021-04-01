Fun Spot America to open new ride in Orlando next month

article

It's going to be HUUUUUGE!

Fun Spot American announced it will be opening a new ride in Orlando in May.

Sky Hawk is a 90-foot family swing ride and will provide guests a bird’s eye view of the park.

"The 24-passenger swing features both traditional side-by-side 2 passenger ride seating as well as side-by-side 2 passenger horizontal (prone) seating," Fun Spot said in a press release. "Guests will be elevated to new heights while spinning at a quick 10 revolutions per minute."

MORE NEWS: Disney announces dates for EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival

The tower will be located on the north side of the park between two of the park's roller coasters, White Lightning and Freedom Flyer.

Advertisement

"We’re excited to offer our guests this thrilling new ride," said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. "The addition will make a visit to our park even more memorable for families!"

The ride is expected to debut in May 2021.