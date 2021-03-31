Disney announces dates for EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival

article

Get your stretchy pants ready: the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins July 15 at Walt Disney World Resort!

Many fan favorites will be back this year including Canada, Greece, Germany, Hops and Barley, Appleseed Orchard and others.

"More marketplaces will join the international smorgasbord as the festival continues on into the fall before wrapping on Nov. 20," Disney Parks Blog announced.

MORE NEWS: Disney launches MagicMobile option for contactless entry to parks

Guests will walk around EPCOT trying all different kinds of food and drinks from various locations around the park. Besides eating A LOT of delicious food, this year guests and their families will enjoy:

Sample all sorts of delicious cheeses served in fun ways as part of Emile’s Fromage Montage – if you collect a stamp from five different Global Marketplaces, you’ll earn a prize!

Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak will send you on a savory scavenger hunt in search of Remy statuettes hidden all over the park.

Take a tasty souvenir home from the new merchandise collections, including a festival collection featuring a spirit jersey, baseball cap and so much more.

Listen to musical favorites performed by Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre and the Jammin’ Chefs.

Advertisement

More details will be released in the coming months!

The festival will coincide with Disney's 50th anniversary celebration will kicks off on October 1. You can see photos HERE.