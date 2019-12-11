Full lineup announced for Daytona’s Welcome to Rockville music fest

article

Metallica will be in good company now that the full lineup for the Welcome to Rockville music festival at Daytona International Speedway has been announced.

The three-day festival is set for May 8-10 with Metallica headlining the event on both Friday and Sunday night with two different sets. The event's website just announced that bands including Disturbed (headlining Saturday), Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Offspring, Staind, Godsmack, and Social Distortion have been added to the list.

This will be the first time Metallica plays in Central Florida since their Camping World Stadium concert in July 2017. Prior to that, the metal band had not performed in Central Florida in 14 years.

Welcome to Rockville announced that they were moving the event from Jacksonville to Daytona earlier this year.

Friday, May 8

Metallica, Dropkick Murphys, Deftones, Social Distortion, Royal Blood, Rancid, Motionless in White, Ghostemane, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, Dinosaur Pile-Up, City Morgue, Killstation, Brass Against, Brutus, Zero 9:36, and Ego Kill Talent

Saturday, May 9

Disturbed, Staind,The Offspring, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Hollywood Undead, 3Teeth, BRKN Love, Lamb of God, Hellyeah, Power Trip, Jinjer, New Years Day, Toothgrinder, Bad Wolves, The Darkness, and Joyous Wolf.

Sunday, May 10

Metallica, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, Gojira, Counterfeit, Anthrax, Airbourne, Code Orange, Mastodon, Dance Gavin Dance, Sick of it All, Agnostic Front, Sleeping With Sires, Of Mice & Men, Fire From the Gods, Goodbye June, Hero the Band, and Stitched Up Heart

*Lineup is subject to change.