FSU head coach visits Orlando high school via helicopter to visit recruits

Florida State University head football coach Mike Norvell arrived at Jones High School via helicopter to speak with recruits.

Dozens of football players and students watched from the bleachers as the aircraft landed on the field. Jones High School head coach Elijah Williams said he was honored to have the coach visit the campus.

"One of the best coaches in college. One of the head coaches that went undefeated [in the] regular season," he said. "To come here to ‘little’ Jones High is amazing."

Among the recruits to meet with Norvell was standout wide receiver Vernell Brown III.

RELATED: Jones High School football standout receiver gifted on and off the field

"It just shows to other kids that… you’ve got a chance," he said. Jones High School has had plenty of success both on the field and with recruiting recently. One of their past players, Kerby Joseph, attended The University of Iowa and played in the NFC Championship with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Williams said Wednesday’s visit was further proof the school has set a standard and will continue to do so.

"This school has a rich tradition and rich history, and we always want to keep it on the forefront," We want everybody to see that this is Jones. This is what we do."



