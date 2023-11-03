Jones High School football standout reciever gifted on and off the field

Vernell Brown III is one of the top students in his junior class at Jones High School, and he’s one of the top receivers in the state of Florida.

"When I’m in school, I’m in school. I don’t think about football. But when school’s over, then it’s time for football," Brown said.

Brown has a 4.91 GPA, earning straight A’s throughout his high school career.

Plus, he already has 29 offers to play football at the next level.

"He’s a young man that you never have to question. Never look to see is it his, is he going to do what he’s supposed to do," Jones head football coach Elijah Williams said. "He’s the type that any coach would want 10 of them. You got 10 of him, you’re going to win a lot of games."

Brown is new to the program.

He was at Wildwood Middle High School in Sumter County, before coming to Jones. But he quickly found his place.

"Since I’ve been here it’s transitioned to a brotherhood instead of a team. We’ve had a rough stat, but as the season progressed, we’ve figured it out," Brown said.

Being both athletically and academically gifted has opened a lot of doors for Brown.

He’ll continue balancing both the best he can.

"When it comes to football I try not to think too much, just have fun, make plays and do what I’ve always done," Brown said.