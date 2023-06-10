Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Orlando to this stunning, tropical paradise in the Caribbean

article

Grab your swimsuits, your sunscreen, and your snorkeling equipment — it's time to head to St. Maarten!

Frontier Airlines has launched nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport to Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten.

The nonstop ticket prices are priced at an introductory fare of $99 with service beginning on June 10. The airlines said the nonstop flight will be available once a week on Saturday.

The introductory fare must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on June 16. The fares are valid for nonstop travel through July 28.

St. Maarten is part of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea and comprises two separate countries, divided by its northern French side called Saint-Martin, and it's southern Dutch side, Sint Maarten.

The island has some of the most pristine beaches in the world and offers an array of water sports, activities, and rich island culture to explore.