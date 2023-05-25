This Florida hotel named one of the best in the U.S.

article

It's that time of the year again when Tripadvisor releases its best of the best hotels list. The list analyzes the highest-rated hotels in the world, as well as the best of the best in the U.S.

One hotel in Florida made the top 10 list for the best in the U.S. which is compiled of top hotels from 21 different cities. The hotel? Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

This luxury resort is located in Miami and boasts itself as a Mediterranean villa-style resort. The hotel has four restaurants to dine in, three oceanfront swimming pools, a spa, meeting rooms, and a marine biology-based AcquaMarine children's program.

If you're looking to book a stay at this luxury safe haven, you can expect to spend between $990 - $3,012 per night

Several other Florida hotels were ranked as some of the best in other categories — Lago Mar Beach Resort and Club was ranked number one for family-friendly hotels.

This Fort Lauderdale beachfront resort price per night ranges from $275 - $420 and has six different restaurants to choose from during your stay. The resort also has several activities for guests including beach volleyball, basketball, foosball, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, and more.