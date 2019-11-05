FreeQuilty: Houston rescue looking for home for feline escape artist

Quilty will not be contained and he has no shame, says a Houston animal rescue and adoption organization.

A Tweet of the Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization's Facebook post about this pawsitively mischievous cat went viral Monday, asking "please someone go adopt this criminal cat." The Tweet was retweeted almost 43,000 times and liked over 141,000 times.

Quilty, a six-year-old domestic shorthair, apparently likes to spring his fellow cats from the senior room "[r]epeatedly. Several times a day," says the animal rescue. The rescue's Facebook post also shows the staff's creative mechanism for "Quilty-proofing" the cat room: a broom tied to the door handle.

"Apparently this is not a new skill he learned here at the shelter; he used to let his dog sibling in the house at his old home," the animal rescue writes. "If someone out there is looking for a clever cat that gets along with dogs but does not get along with closed doors, we have someone they really need to come and meet."

The animal rescue has dubbed Quilty's misadventures the "Quilty Chronicles," posting more videos and photos of the sneaky feline.

Quilty is up for adoption. To learn more about him or apply to adopt him, visit his page on the Friends For Life website. You can also follow the Quilty Chronicles on Instagram.