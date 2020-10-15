article

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) will host two free virtual Healthcare Job Fairs for Central Florida residents seeking entry-level careers in the healthcare industry that don’t require a medical license or certification, and for licensed or certified healthcare professionals seeking open clinical positions. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter countries are eligible to register for CSCF’s virtual job fairs. Major healthcare and medical providers in Central Florida, including Orlando Health and AdventHealth, will be attending CSCF’s two virtual Healthcare Job Fairs, representing various available positions and opportunities.

Entry-level positions

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clinical positions

Friday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration link: https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/2413-healthcare-wee