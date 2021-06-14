Free Slurpee Day 2021: 7-Eleven giveaway to last entire month of July

7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day has been extended to last the entire month of July.

The convenience store chain, which normally offers the free drink on July 11 or "7-Eleven Day," extended the celebration throughout the month of July 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid large crowds. This year, 7-Eleven said it’s continuing the month-long giveaway in honor of the company’s 94th anniversary.

"Once again, the iconic brand will start giving things away for its birthday. And not just on the actual date, July 11 (aka 7/11 aka "7‑Eleven Day"). No, 7‑Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing," the company said in a statement.

Customers must be 7Rewards loyalty app members to receive the free small Slurpee drink, the chain said. Starting on July 1, it will give each loyalty member a coupon in their account which is redeemable throughout the month.

People who want to score the free frozen drink but are not yet rewards members can download the 7-Eleven app for free or visit 7Rewards.com, the company said.

Other deals in July include a small Slurpee drink for $1 if customers use the Slurpee stay-cold cup and $1 roller grill items. Customers can also get free delivery on small Slurpees on July 11, as well as a $0.50 birthday cake doughnut.

In a continuation from last year, 7-Eleven is also donating $100,000 to Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief charity. The donation will provide 1 million meals to those in need, the company said.

"While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in the statement. "We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble."

7-Eleven, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates some 60,000 stores worldwide.

Other companies decided to alter their giveaways due to the pandemic. When COVID-19 vaccine administration was getting underway in February yet COVID-19 cases still remained high in the U.S., IHOP canceled its one-day National Pancake Day promotion and instead offered free pancakes throughout the month of April. Dairy Queen also canceled its Free Cone Day 2021 in March in an effort to avoid long lines and said it would bring back the promotion in 2022.

